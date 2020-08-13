The onset of novel coronavirus has led schools and colleges to make the novel shift to the digital medium. Joining the bandwagon, FORE School of Management, New Delhi, conducted its induction ceremony online to welcome the incoming batch of management students. The riveting event was attended by students, faculties, staff and the alumni. The unprecedented event marked the advent of a new era in the history of the management institute.

Over 400 students from different batches of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (FMG-29th batch), Post Graduate Diploma in International Business Management (IMG-14th batch), Post Graduate Diploma Financial Management (FM-3rd batch) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management in Big Data Analytics (BDA- new batch) attended this on Monday.

The ceremony began with a reassuring address by Prof (Dr) Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), who comforted the students and commended their decision to join the management program amidst the tough and challenging conditions due to the current health crisis.

The Induction Oath was conducted by Dr Jitendra K. Das, Director, followed by a brief address by Dr BBL Madhukar, Chairman, FORE School. Dr Das briefed the students about the newly introduced Seminar Course, an addition to the existing curriculum. The Seminar Course would be a series of lectures that can be configured by the students and faculty. This entails learning through a range of methods including an assortment of lectures, panel discussions, workshops, or comprehensive seminars.

He welcomed the alumni and urged students to widen their objectives from becoming ‘successful in life’ to adopting a holistic approach for becoming better human beings. He further encouraged them to harness business skills that would lead to a happy and prosperous life.

The batch of 2020-22 is a diverse batch comprising students from various walks of life and a decent gender ratio with 38% female students.

The premier institute which released the final placement report a few months back for the PGDM, PGDM IB and PGDM FM batch 2018-20 for 353 students, recorded 126 recruiters of which 48 were first-time recruiters with average CTC offer of Rs 10.6 Lakh per annum.