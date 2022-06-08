FORE School of Management witnesses its 25th convocation

FORE School of Management held the XXV Convocation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The event was graced by Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director at Nestlé India Limited, New Delhi.

Dr. Jitendra Das, Director welcomed the Chief Guest and advised the passing out students that “Never be afraid of making mistakes in life. Mistakes are part of human nature. Learn from your mistakes, don’t repeat them, and move on. Life is full of challenges, obstacles, and surprises. But with hard work and a positive attitude, one can achieve success”. He wished all the post-graduating students success and encouraged them to bring more laurels to FORE, their Alma Mater.

Presenting the activity report, Dr. Das highlighted the milestones that FORE School achieved for the year 2021-22. Dr. Jitendra Das also informed about four new verticals of FORE Society; FORE Academy of Management Education (FAME), FORE Agro-tech and Rural Management Institute (FARM), FORE Institute of Drone Technology and Research (FIDTR), FORE Institute of Aviation Studies and Technology (FAST).

Dr. Das mentioned that final placements for Batch 2020-22 were both faster and better. Better was manifested in a higher median CTC, the better quality of Companies, and multiple job offers for students. Apart from higher salary packages, there has been an improvement in the diversity of recruiters as well. Summer Internship for the year 2020-21 resulted in research papers of students jointly with faculty members and selected papers have been published as a Book titled “Adapting to Business during Covid-19 and other Issues”. The book was also inaugurated during this convocation.