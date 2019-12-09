Unofficial CTET Answer Key 2019 has been released by different coaching centres. The official answer key of CTET exams will be released soon.

Different coaching centres and educational websites have released the CTET Answer Key 2019 and questions papers for CTET Paper-I and CTET Paper-II.

The official CTET Answer Key 2019 will be released by soon CBSE on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Steps to download the CTET Answer Key 2019:

Once the answer key is released on the official website of CTET, the candidates can download it by following steps

Step1: Go to the official website of CTET ctet.nic.in

Step2: Click on the OMR sheet and answer key download link

Step3: Enter CTET Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step4: Download the answer key and OMR sheet

The tentative date for the release of Answer Key for CTET December 2019 exam is January 4, 2020.