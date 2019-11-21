The CTET Admit Card 2019 has been released by the CBSE. Candidates can get their admit card on its official website ctet.nic.in by providing the details.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by CBSE on 8th December 2019. Candidates appearing in the exams need to carry their CTET Admit Card 2019 along with them at the examination centre.

No candidate would be allowed in the examination centre without the admit card, and they are suggested to reach the examination hall 90 minutes before the scheduled time.

Steps to download the CTET Admit Card 2019:

Step1: Visit the website ctet.nic.in

Step2: Click on CTET Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: Download and take the printout of the admit card

Details like examination centre, time and day will be printed on the CTET Admit Card 2019. Candidates are also advised to read the instructions given o the admit card carefully.

If any candidate finds any information missing from the admit card or any incorrect information, then candidates can contact on [email protected] or call on 011-22235774 or 011-22240112.

There are going to be two papers for the CTET exam scheduled to be held on December 8 in morning and afternoon slots.