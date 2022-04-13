Choosing Online Pedagogy, here are the options

The Covid pandemic has separated children from their schools for almost two years. There are still several states where children are not going to school due to governmental restrictions. The void schools left in the lives of children was filled by the new digital education applications. These Online study apps exploited the opportunity of remote learning and provided children with their services. These online educational platforms are colloquially called Ed-Techs and they have transformed themselves from luxury to essentiality.

Here are a few Ed-tech apps that as their names suggest provide educational services, they all have their curated programmes:

1) BYJU’S – The most popular Ed-tech currently provides students, as it claims, a two-teacher advantage. One teacher teaches concepts clearly, another teacher – pays personal attention and solves students’ doubts. BYJU claims that its classes are structured to learn-practice-revise to help students not just learn concepts but also practice and revise them.

2) Vedantu – By combining quality teachers, engaging content, and superior technology, Vedantu claims that they are able to create a superior learning experience for students and aid in their outcome improvement, which is unlike any offline experience. If a parent has concerns for their ward’s online safety, Vedantu provides an ingenious Child safety feature that includes a Profanity filter that automatically checks and removes any inappropriate texts, pictures, and recordings before anyone sees them.

3) Unacademy – This Ed-tech App provides a flexible subscription programme for school students. Its subscription named Iconic, which costs the highest among its other subscription, provides students with live doubt-solving sessions where students get personalized one-on-one doubt solving with subject matter experts. It also provides one-to-one, live mentorship that let the student have personalized expert guidance on exam strategy and get help whenever students are stuck. Unacdemy also gives options for cheaper subscriptions called Plus and Lite.

4) Toppr – The pioneer in the Edtech Industry, Toppr caters to students from 22 boards of Education. It pans across the country that includes all the major boards including CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and state boards like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, and much more. Toppr focuses on 58 Exams so that if students have different goals and aspirations Toppr can cover them. Its policy includes coverage of all major competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CA Foundation, and Olympiads and Scholarship Exams like IMO, NTSE, KVPY, etc, for their better learning.

Online Education can probably not replace the school experience but it can certainly supplement it.