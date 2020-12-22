The impending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will not be held until February 2021 and a decision on when to start the exams will be taken by the government later, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday during a live interaction with teachers.

“The Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board exams 2021 will not be held in January and February. The exact exam schedule will be decided after February 2021,” said Pokhriyal.

“I received a lot of requests from various #students & #teachers to postpone @cbseindia29 board #exams for Class 10 & 12. Keeping the #COVID19 pandemic in mind & after various consultations, we have decided that #board exams will not be held in February,” he tweeted.

“Exact dates will be announced soon. Our govt is in favour of #students,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier, the Union Education Minister had interacted with students regarding entrance exams and online classes.

The main issues that are causing much unease among students, teachers, and parents are the dates of CBSE and state board exams, syllabus, and exam patterns.

Addressing the live webinar with teachers, Pokhriyal said that cancelling the exams and promoting students will result in “putting a stamp on these students” and these students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level in future.

He made it clear that the board exams will not be cancelled.

On the mode of 2021 board exams, Pokhriyal said that many CBSE schools are in rural areas and hence online examinations are not possible.

“The exam will be conducted offline as we need a laptop and stable internet and electricity for each student which is a challenge,” said the minister.

On the syllabus issue, Pokhiryal said there would be 30% syllabus cut while there would be 33% internal choice in the board exams.

“Dear Teachers, I will be addressing your concerns related to the upcoming board #exams at 4 PM today on my Twitter/FB pages. Looking forward to interacting with you all. #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he had tweeted earlier.

As part of the central government initiative to conduct examinations on time amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Education Minister has planned a three-way dialogue with the students, parents and teachers across the country.

Earlier, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said, “Online education has become a big challenge for students who have not attended schools and colleges for the last nine months owing to Covid-19 pandemic. But the students should always be ready to turn this challenge into an opportunity.

“The biggest challenge is to study with stronger determination and will and declaration of board results on time so that a full academic year of students is not wasted.”