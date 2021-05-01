Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI has reopened online filling up of examination application form for CA May Exam 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.4.

Now the application form will be available for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), and the candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as late fees.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, It is to be noted that ICAI postponed CA Exam 2021 for final and intermediate courses.

The exams were supposed to be held on May 22 and the final exam was scheduled to be held from May 21.

The institution has still not announced fresh dates for the exam, and it is quite likely that the dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the exam.