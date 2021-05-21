British Youth International College, an online educational platform that is dedicated to teaching children (4-15 years) skills in areas such as Abacus, English, and Coding sets foot in the Indian market after having a successful educational journey in the UK, USA and Australia.

The brand is offering Run from Home and Asset Light Franchise Model for Educational Institutions and Solopreneurs.

The franchise model was introduced in India during mid-April 2021 and they have managed to partner with 8 franchises during the time frame. BYITC is offering two courses under their franchise model, one of which is the world’s first fully digital Abacus learning software (Abacus Mental Arithmetic) and the other is an English language course designed for children by certified Cambridge professionals. Both the courses are delivered in an instructor-led live class format.

To help the education community during the pandemic, BYITC will also generate employment in the Abacus and English teaching domain through their Teachers Training Program. The Teachers Training Program will train a new or experienced teacher in the relevant subject and provide assured employment. They will open enrollment for a teachers training program with 500 vacancies each quarter.

Sharing her views on the India expansion, Dr Rashmi Mantri, Founder & Chairperson of BYITC says, “Coming back to India has always been a dream and we are finally returning with a lot of experience & determination to help the education community grow during the times of Covid-19. We have a franchise model that is easy to sustain and runs 100 per cent digitally, this could be very beneficial at a time when educational institutions are closed. Addingly, we are trying to generate multiple employment opportunities through our Teacher Training Program.”

“The Abacus Mental Arithmetic course offered by us is the world’s first digitally run Abacus program and can help in student engagement & empowerment on a much higher level,” she further adds.

BYITC offers a franchise model that is asset-light and fully digital. They are planning to add more than 100 franchise partners in the next two quarters and have a vision of empowering more than 2 lakh students through 1000 business partners in the next 2 years.