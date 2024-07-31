What makes coding so relevant in today’s world?

In today’s world, we hear the term ‘coding’ more times than the word ‘computer’ in general. On hearing the word ‘coding’, there is this mental image of us with headphones, sitting in front of a computer, typing endlessly for a fruitful outcome.

Let’s consider a manual. A manual guides us on how to function a device or help the device develop a certain output. That is coding in the case of computers. It is a set of instructions or a manual that guides a computer in displaying the result that we users desire. Coding should be written in a computer programming language that includes Java, Python, C++, etc. A person who writes programs or codes is called a coder or programmer. If the code is the manual, then English or German, whichever language it is written in, is the programming language. Each programming language helps write codes for different purposes. Python helps in building websites and software programs while HTML is used for creating the structures of a webpage, including its paragraphs and links.

While coding for any beginner might seem a bit complex, if the basic concepts are clear, anybody could perfect this skill. Coding, in short, is the application of our mind. Just like in mathematics, one desired output can be achieved through numerous codes or solutions, one can code effortlessly depending on how efficient one’s mind and skill are.

Starting from cell phones and laptops to traffic lights and calculators, every machine is working based on its internal coding systems. It develops logical and computational thinking, problem-solving skills, creativity and smart and efficient working abilities.

Coding is essential in fields like databases, desktop applications, automation, game development, engineering, etc. The geniuses dealing with this field are referred to as developers. Web development, software development/software engineering, data science, cyber-security analysis and others involve coding and are great lucrative career fields.

Without coding, we would not have the websites and apps we rely on today. It plays an important role in innovation and technological advancement. Without coding, the world would lack order.