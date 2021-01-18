The Bihar Board has released the BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 on the official website.

As per the schedule provided, the BSEB Class 12 examinations will be conducted from February 1 to 12, 2021.

The BSEB class 12 admit card is available on the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Admit Cards available at school login

The Bihar Intermediate Exam 2021 admit cards are being released by the exam authorities at school login. This means that only school administrators and principals will be able to access, download and provide the admit cards to the students.

Heads of schools can download their admit card by using their user id and passwords from the official website. After downloading, school principals will be required to put the stamp of school and principal’s signature on the hall tickets before giving them to the students.

To distribute the admit card, schools will set-up proper kiosks in order to maintain social distance. The students will be given staggered entries to their schools as a precautionary measure, as per the official notice.

Details to be checked in admit cards

The Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021 is released for the upcoming theory examination. The hall ticket will be treated as a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Therefore, after getting the hall ticket, students are advised to cross-check and verify details of the exam centre, session of exam among other details.

In case of any discrepancies or errors, students are advised to get the same corrected at the earliest. Apart from personal and exam related details, the BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2021 will also contain exam-day instructions for the Bihar 12th Admit Card 2021.

Students must go through the instructions well before exams and be prepared for the same.