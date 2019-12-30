The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 is available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who applied for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 can download their admit card on the official website.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on January 12 and January 20, 2020 in two sessions. It will be held in morning and evening sessions at various exam centres of the state.

Morning session of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2pm to 4pm.

Candidates can download their admit card from the website and those who are not able to do so, can get it offline from January 6 to 7, 2020.

The details of the exam centres will be released by the board on January 9, 2020.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020:

Step1: Candidates are required to visit the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) website csbc.nic.in.

Step2: Select the option of Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Step3: Enter the required details like registration number, mobile number, Captcha code and hit the submit button

Step4: The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 will appear on your screen

Step5: Download the admit card for your reference