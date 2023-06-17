Academic delegation of University of Lodz visits IP

An academic delegation led by Prof Andrzej Pieczewski (Distinguished Professor of Economics), and Yakub Pieczewski from University of Lodz, Poland visited IP University here on Saturday.

The delegation held discussions with Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of the University, and Prof Gagan Deep Sharma (Professor in Management) to establish and strengthen the academic and research collaborations.

Prof Verma stressed upon the need of global academic collaborations to ensure a broader vision for a developed society.

He underlined that the universities would explore collaborations such as Erasmus+ collaboration, third party fundings, and joint publications involving the faculty and students from both the partners.

Prof Verma described how the economic problems of Poland such as high inflation (above 15 per cent), can be solved by drawing from the cases of handling such situations in India.