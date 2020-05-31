India climbed to eighth from the ninth spot in the list of 10 nations worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. With 1.85 lakh cases, India surged past Germany which has recorded 1.83 lakh cases of deadly coronavirus.

As of this evening, India has recorded 1,85,398 cases of the coronavirus.

USA is at the top of the list with 1,819,792 cases of coronavirus with 105,634 deaths recorded due to the virus.

Brazil with over five lakh cases and Russia with over four lakh cases are at the second and third spot.

Interestingly, China from where the virus originated is at the 17th spot with 83,001 cases.

In India, a record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients was reported in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

This is the first time that the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 8000-mark in a single day in India.

Yesterday, India has announced to extend the nationwide lockdown, with relaxations, till June 30. This was the fifth phase of the lockdown in the country.

In containment zones till June 30, only essential activities will be allowed, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said.

Containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The government had issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

Cutting short the restriction on the movement of individuals, the government prohibited it between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country which was 7 pm to 7 am earlier.

As even after the lockdown, the virus has been spreading to different parts across the globe different countries have decided to lift the lockdown, despite experts’ warning.