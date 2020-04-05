A group of violators pelted stones on police personnel at Kesharpur area in Odisha’s Cuttack city during the shutdown for COVID-19 containment on Sunday.

The police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation and detained some violators.

A patrolling team from Mangalabag police station found some youths gathered near a mosque in the morning in violation of the 48-hour shutdown order in Cuttack city.

However, the youths pelted stones when the police team told them to go back to their homes, said police.

“The Mangalabag IIC and some other policemen were injured in the incident. We have detained some violators. After analyzing the visuals of the incident that we have, we will arrest them as per the law,” said Akhileswar Singh, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

He said a case will be registered against the youths for attacking the police.