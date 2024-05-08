9 Naxals, including women cadres, surrender in Odisha

Nine active members of outlawed Maoist outfit KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division operating in Odisha’s Boudh district surrendered before the Malkangiri police and returned to the mainstream, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Those who surrendered included two women cadres, who were victims of sexual violence inflicted upon them by the Naxal leaders, said Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Jai Narayan Pankaj.

They have surrendered and pledged to lead a normal life. According to them, they were disturbed and frustrated by the continuous unethical activities in Maoist organization like sexual harassment of female cadre, extortion of funds through intimidation, promoting Ganja cultivation and smuggling, taking levy from Ganja mafias and induction of young boys and girls in the organisation by false promise and propaganda, police said in a statement.

The Maoists, who surrendered, were disillusioned by the highhanded activities and rude behaviour of senior leaders towards the lower rank cadres. They were also attracted towards the policies of the government for the development and upliftment of the tribal people, the statement added.

They will face trial in the court in accordance with law. After the completion of the legal process, they will be rehabilitated under the policy of rehabilitating left-wing extremists. They will also receive government assistance in accordance with rehabilitation policy applicable for Maoists who join the mainstream, the statement concluded.