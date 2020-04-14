At a time when the nation is fighting out the Coronavirus, politicians still seem to take time to fight out each other, as taking a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her video message hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on extending the lockdown, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda asked her to take care of her health.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today shorty before the PM’s address to the nation, in a video message , assured the country of her party’s support amid the corona-led crisis and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon.

She said, “Today, when the country is fighting such a big battle, every Congress worker understands his responsibility and is always ready to help every warrior in this fight. Anyone can ask for our support at the state level or at the central control room and every Congress worker will support you.”

Nadda took to Twitter taking a swipe at Gandhi’s message on Coronavirus said, “Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health.”

Sources in the party told news agency Press Trust of India that Sonia Gandhi should have avoided the video message before Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

Sonia Gandhi, in her speech said, it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone’s support and urged citizens to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations.

Nadda, had earlier criticised Gandhi for doing politics at the time of crisis when the country should be united.

Earlier, Congress interim Presidenti on Sunday wrote to PM Modi asking her to ensure that “no one faces hunger” amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She welcomed the centre’s decision to provide food grain at low prices and urged that the scheme should extend till September given the chronic economic distress.

“I hope this letter finds you well. Lakhs of vulnerable people across the country face chronic food insecurity due to the lockdown. This is tragic given that India has large buffer stock of food grains precisely for exigencies like the current pandemic,” she said in her letter to the PM.

“I welcome your decision to provide free of cost, 5kg grain/person in addition to the entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from April-June, 2020,” she added.

In the letter, she also suggested measures to ease economic pressure on the poor.

India will remain under an extended lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of Coronavirus, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his fourth address to the nation since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in the country.