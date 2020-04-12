Government has plans to come up with green, orange and red colour codes to map the coronavirus affected zones.

According to the reports, the Green colour will be used where there is no case of coronavirus. There are 400 such districts as reported by NDTV.

The orange colour will be earmarked for those districts where there are less than 15 cases of COVID-19 and there has been no increase in the number of positive cases. In such areas, limited activities like opening of a few public modes of transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed.

Red colour, which usually signifies danger, will be used for those areas which had more than 15 cases. Such areas will be completely blocked and there will be no activity.

According to the reports, the idea of colour codes was discussed in yesterday’s four-hour-long meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of all states.

After the meeting, a majority of CMs had indicated that the lockdown will be extended. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took an extra step and welcomed PM’s decision to extend the lockdown.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it,” he had said over Twitter.

However, there is no formal declaration by the central government about the extension of the 21-day lockdown which ends on April 14.

It was reported that the extended version of the lockdown will come with some modifications. The government may allow small-scale industries and liquor shops to open and resume domestic air and road transport.

During yesterday’s meeting, PM Modi said, “‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi’, for India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India.”

However, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana – all non-BJP ruled states have declared to extend the lockdown.

Even after the lockdown, India has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry had said if there would have been no lockdown, then the cases might have been at 8.2 lakh mark.

As of now, in India there are 7367 active cases of coronavirus which are fighting the battle against the deadly disease.