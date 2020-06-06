The Health Ministry on Saturday said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country stood at 48.20 per cent.

As of now, India has recorded 2,36,657 confirmed cases overtaken Italy, which has recorded 2,34,531 cases in total.

“During the last 24 hours, a total of 4,611 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,14,073 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 48.20 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients,” the Ministry said.

“ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 520 and private labs to 222,” it added.

As many as 1,37,938 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 45,24,317, it added.

The worst hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 80,229 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28,694, Delhi with 26,334 cases and Gujarat with 19,094 cases.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.