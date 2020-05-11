The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday said that the recovery rate of the Covid-19 patients in the country improved upto 31.15 per cent with a total 1,559 individuals cured from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Addressing the daily press conference here, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: “While at least 4,213 new cases were reported since yesterday, there are 1559 people who have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 31.15 per cent.

“Total number of cases in India is 67,152 so far, of which 44,029 people are under medical supervision and total 20,917 people have been cured from the disease.”

India on Monday saw the highest jump in the coronavirus cases reported in a single day, and 97 fatalities in 24 hours.

The Health Ministry avoided mentioning the number of fatalities and remained in the denial mode whether it constitutes a community transmission or not, during the press conference.

Asked by the media whether or not the country has entered the community transmission stage, Agarwal said: “We have found few clusters and have noticed relatively large outbreak in a few places. Even Director, AIIMS said that if we do not contain the zones properly, the rate of transmission will become higher. Therefore it is important for us to maintain at this stage only and scale up containment efforts and ensure that we don’t go at the community transmission stage.”

India is currently under lockdown 3.0 with controlled relaxations by the Central and state governments.