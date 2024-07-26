Health Ministry offers support to states in enhancing capabilities to tackle emergencies

To better prepare against any future pandemics/public health emergencies in the country, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said on Friday that her ministry would provide requisite support to states/Union Territories to enhance their capabilities.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said under the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), the Ministry has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to enhance disease surveillance activities.

“The IDSP allows for a decentralised system of response through trained multi-disciplinary Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to institute requisite public health control and containment measures. The platform has also been strengthened to use advanced data modeling and data analytical tools and contains real-time data reporting that is accessible at all levels,” she said.

Patel said in terms of laboratory strengthening, under the IDSP, States have strengthened laboratories at the District and State levels.

“The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established a network of more than 150 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) to strengthen the nationwide network of laboratories for timely laboratory-based diagnosis of pathogens. In addition to this, besides the apex laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune four regional NIVs are being established in Jammu, Jabalpur, Dibrugarh, and Bengaluru,” she said.

The Minister said, “The ICMR has developed two mobile BSL-3 laboratories to provide essential on-site diagnostic services during outbreaks, especially in remote areas. Further, a National Institute for One Health (NIOH) is being established at Nagpur by ICMR to undertake integrated and holistic research and development across human, animal, plant, and environmental health sectors.”

“With the long-term goal to better prepare the country against public health emergencies, Pradhan Mantri- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has been launched to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare facilities and institutes for identifying and managing any new and emerging diseases,” Patel said.

The minister further said, “Funding support has been provided to States/UTs for health system strengthening to meet any exigency due to public health emergencies like pandemics.”

A release of Rs 3,619.82 crore has been provided as the Central release of grants under PM-ABHIM (FY2021-24) for better public health preparedness, she added.