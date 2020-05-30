Returning migrant workers have transformed the face of many government schools in Bihar which once appeared abandoned, ignored and ugly. Migrants housed in these schools developed as quarantine centres have given attractive look to them through their painting skills.

At some places, the authorities have even hired the services of these talented migrants in giving a new coat of paint and attractive art works in the classrooms to attract the attention of schoolchildren.

There are several school buildings in Purnia which have suddenly come alive with the soothing coat of paint and artworks in the classroom. One of the schools painted by the migrant labourers gives the impression of a train boggy. Such painting works have been completed in 24 schools while the work is in progress in 27 anganwadi centres.

“We worked as a painter outside the state but right now we have been hired by the local administration. We are happy to get job during the lockdown period and want to work here. Why would we go outside if we get job in our own state?” asked one of the migrant workers engaged in the job.

Purnia district magistrate Rahul Kumar hopes the attractive look of the schools would be able to attract children to the classrooms.

Similarly, the migrant workers quarantined at the Laxminagar government middle school at Valmikinagar town in West Champaran district have transformed the face of the school due their skills and hard works. The migrant workers have not only given a lovely coat of paint to the school walls free of cost but also cleaned the entire school premises and carried out extensive plantation.

“This is wonderful. The migrant workers have set a brilliant example for the society by providing their services free of cost and turning the school building quite appealing,” local district magistrate Kundan Kumar said. He added the local administration was mapping the skills of the migrants to provide them jobs to suit their skills.

Authorities were also pleasantly surprised when they saw the transformed look of Patluka middle school in Rohtas which has been turned into a quarantine centre for the migrants.

The school campus was full of dirt and unevenly grown weeds until the migrants were quarantined. One day, the workers picked up spades and other implements in hands and changed the face of the campus. Within no time, the school wore a new look with attractive plantation works on the front and gardening works behind.

Plus two high school, Narkatiyaganj in West Champaran district is yet another school which has been given a new look with the quarantined migrants who did plantation, cleaning and painting. Many such stories coming from various centres have given some new hope to Bihar.