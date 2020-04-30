Over 3,25,000 people are using Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App to avail the host of benefits provided by it, the government said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously emphasizing on the use of technology in the battle against the novel coronavirus. In this regard, the government, last month, had launched Janaushadhi App which will help to track down the nearest Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) and the availability of affordable generic medicines with its price.

“The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been providing over 900 quality generic medicines and 154 surgical equipment and consumables at affordable prices for every citizen of the nation,” Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a press note.

Presently, more than 6300 PMJAKs are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts of the country, it added.

For facilitating the general public by providing a digital platform at the tip of their fingers, by the virtue of which they can avail a host of user-friendly options like locate nearby Janaushadhi kendra, direction guided through Google Map for location of the Janaushadhi kendra, search Janaushadhi generic medicines, analyze product comparison of Generic and Branded medicine in form of MRP and overall Savings, etc.

Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is available on both Android & I-phone platforms. It can be downloaded free of cost by the user from Google Play Store and Apple Store.