Centre has directed the states and Union Territories to allow free movement of trucks plying to supply essentials freely without insisting upon a separate pass, Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

The development came after reports of many trucks facing difficulty in cross-border supply were surfaced as the local authorities demanded separate passes.

“Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has re-iterated to all States/UTs that, as per the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures, no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks etc,” said a statement by MHA.

Centre in its communication to states/UTs stressed that this free movement is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

Centre took the reference of its consolidated guidelines on lockdown measures released on April 15 in which is provided with the measures to fight COVID-19.

“These consolidated guidelines clearly mention that all goods traffic through trucks/goods carriers would be allowed to ply freely,” the government said in a statement.

In order to ensure compliance to these guidelines, MHA has asked all States and UTs to ensure that district authorities and field agencies are sensitized about the above instructions, so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks, is allowed without any hindrance.

India is stepping towards the end of the second phase of the lockdown on May 3. However, there is still uncertainty over the extension or the revocation of the lockdown.

Amidst the reports of financial crisis gripping the nation due to the COVID-19, a meeting was held by PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior government officials to discuss measures to attract more foreign investment as well as promote local investment to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, India has reported over 32,000 cases of coronavirus including 1075 deaths.