With a spike of 38,310 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses the 82.6 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 82,67,623 with 5,41,405 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload. The active cases in the country is below the six lakh mark for the past few days.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 58,323 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 76,03,121. The recovery rate now stands at 91.96 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 490 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,23,097 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.49 per cent.

Kerala, Maharashtra,Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 4,009 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,87,784 cases and 44,128 fatalities.

Kerala continued to report the highest one-day cases in the country with 4,138 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 4,44,268 cases.

Delhi has reported 4,001 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,96,371 cases and 6,604 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,46,247 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 11,17,89,350.