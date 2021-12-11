Health Ministry expresses concern over declining mask usage

In spite of having Omicron threat, the trend of mask usage is declining. This reflects a serious concern to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, citing a survey that was recently conducted which underlined the fall of the same right from the month of September.

“Mask usage is declining in India. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We should learn from the global situation,” NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr. V.K. Paul said, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

He said that the World Health Organisation has warned many times against the decline in mask usage.

Further, he said that the protocol to fight against the new variant is equivalent to that of the previous ones.

Concerning the vaccination for children, he spelled not to have any recommendation made by the NTAGI.

Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General, Dr. Balram Bhargava, said that Omicron does not have any clinical burden on the healthcare system but there is a need to maintain vigil.

“Regular meetings are being organized to keep a watch on a global scenario with a focus on Omicron. We need help to not spread panic,” he said.

Meanwhile, India has vaccinated more than half of the adult population in the country with both doses.

(With imports from IANS)