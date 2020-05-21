FIR was registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet on May 11 on PMCARES fund on Thursday.

The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account.

As per the reports, besides the Congress chief, FIR was registered against some other Congress leaders as well.

“They called PMCARES fund a fraud. They said on their twitter that it is not being used for public & that PM is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against the government in Covid-19 situation, so I filed a complaint against Sonia Gandhi,” said Advocate KV Praveen Kumar.

The complainant demanded action against the Congress chief and said the Twitter handle is operated from the national capital. He further alleged that Sonia Gandhi has been putting tweets against the PM and also misleading the people.

According to reports, the case has been filed under Sections 153 and 505 of IPC against the Congress chief and other leaders of the party.

PMCARES fund was constituted by PM Modi on March 27 amid the nationwide lockdown due to the spread of deadly coronavirus.

It was a platform for donations to fight the menace.

Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust, and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.