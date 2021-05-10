Along with COVID-19, another crisis has arisen in Europe, now more than 2,000 migrants have reached the Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean Sea by boat within the past 24 hours.

European news publications have stated that the number of migrants boarding crowded vessels for the treacherous journey to the small island between North Africa and Sicily has sharply risen in recent days.

Several hundred of people couped up in small boats reached the shore.

ANSA said early on Monday that, during the previous 24 hours, 2,128 people landed on the Italian island, including 635 overnight.

More than 10,700 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of the Interior stated.

These immigrants are from Tunisia, the Ivory Coast, and Bangladesh.

Right-wing parties, including the co-ruling League party of former interior minister Matteo Salvini, responded by warning about “thousands of illegal immigrants” arriving in Italy. Salvini called for a crisis meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Sunday.

The Italian government is in a fix about what to with these new incoming migrants. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has already contacted Prime Minister Draghi to inform him about the crisis.

(With IANS inputs)