Delhi records decline in Covid cases, no new death

Delhi on Monday reported considerable decline in it Covid tally in last 24 hours, at 280 against 433 infection on the previous day, while no new death was reported, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has increased to 4.21 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 1,942 in the capital city, out of which 1,553 patients being treated in home isolation.

With 484 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,12,789.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,41,015 while the death toll continues at 26,284.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 279.

A total of 6,645 new tests — 5,798 RT-PCR and 847 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,92,29,296 while 9,958 vaccines were administered – 555 first doses, 1,308 second doses, and 8,095 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,52,51,163, according to the health bulletin.