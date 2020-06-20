The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, on Saturday giving a clarification on the institutional isolation said that those who do not hospitalisation require clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.

“Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” he said in a tweet.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had ordered on Friday that every COVID-19 patient undertaking home isolation needs to undergo a five-day mandatory institutional-quarantine, which the Delhi government called “arbitrary” that will “seriously harm” the national capital which is already facing continuously rising number of coronavirus cases with limited number of beds for patients.

“A five-day institutional quarantine of each case under home quarantine is to be made mandatory and thereafter will be sent for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation, officers under overall supervision of the District Magistrate,” LG’s order said.

“Mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation is to be carried out by the Surveillance teams of the District Surveillance,” his order read.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had today opposed Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s order on a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients under home quarantine in the national capital, according to reports.

CM Kejriwal’s opposition came during a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today afternoon.

“When Indian Council of Medical Research gives the permission of isolation at homes for asymptomatic patients across the country, why should there be separate guidelines for Delhi? Most coronavirus patients are asymptomatic… how will we make arrangements for isolating them?” NDTV quoted CM Kejriwal as saying, according to sources, during the meeting