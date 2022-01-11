After contracting Covid-19, Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with pneumonia

Lata Mangeshkar has been diagnosed with a novel coronavirus and is in hospital in Mumbai. Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital is treating the 92-year-old nightingale of India in its intensive care unit (ICU).

ANI quoted her niece Rachna as saying, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to us, “Lata Mangeshkar is asymptomatic and doesn’t need external oxygen support. She is healthy and doctors are monitoring the situation well.”

Economic Times reports that she is also suffering from pneumonia. It has been reported that she has been in the hospital since Saturday night, but the news broke just the other day. The singer has pneumonia as well and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Saturday night, according to Dr Pratik Samdhani from the hospital.

Earlier in the year, Mangeshkar complained of breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital. Usha Mangeshkar, the singer’s younger sister, said the singer had a viral infection at the time.

The family celebrated Mangeshkar’s 92nd birthday in September last year. Social media was flooded with messages of love and best wishes for the music icon on the occasion of her birthday. Modi prayed for a long and healthy life for Mangeshkar in a tweet.

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

Throughout her long career, the Indore-born singer has lent her voice to thousands of songs in more than 1,000 Hindi films. She has also recorded songs in other regional and foreign languages. Veer Zaara, directed by late film director Yash Chopra, was her last full-length album. As a tribute to the Indian Army, Mangeshkar’s last song was “Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki”, released on March 30, 2021. A Bharat Ratna award was given to her in 2001, the highest civilian honor.

In addition to her national film awards, Lata Mangeshkar has received numerous Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards.