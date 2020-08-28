Another public figure, this time a Congress Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar died due to deadly coronavirus on Friday.

The 70-year-old leader was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on August 10 after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to the doctors, the Congress leader was in critical condition after contracting severe pneumonia and had been placed on ventilator support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief on the death of the leader by saying, “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

H Vasanthakumar was an MLA prior to being elected to the Parliament. He was also elected as the working president of the state Congress committee.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled his death, saying, “Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC – Sh. H. Vasanthakumar.”

“All of us, along with lakhs of his supporters, will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family & well-wishers. RIP,” he added.

Apart from his political affiliation, Vasanthakumar also owns a chain of consumer electronics and appliance stores and also an entertainment channel named Vasanth TV.