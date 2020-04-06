Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to people’s expectations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the nation to turn off lights and stand in their balconies and light diyas/candles/phone flashlights in order to counter the coronavirus blues amid the lockdown for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday.

National Spokesperson of Congress Shergill took to Twitter and said (in a video message), that he lit two lamps -one for motivation and another in the memory of those who died of coronavirus, while he will light seven more when adequate testing kits are made available by the government, free COVID-19 tests are done, doctors are provided with PPE kits and relief is given to labourers and those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

He said, “9 diyas-Lit up 1 Diya for “Motivation”, 1 in memory of lives claimed by Covid-19 – 7 when Government focuses on “Preparation”:

1. Testing Kits+

2. PPE+

3. Free Testing

4. Quarantine Beds+

5. Relief for Labourers

6. Loan Waiver on EMI for salaried class

7. Employment generation”

The scarcity of PPE kits has been a major cause of concern across the country when it is at a crucial stage in the battle against the novel Coronavirus.

Earlier, heartbreaking reports of desperate migrants workers facing the brunt of Coronavirus pandemic were coming in with each passing day, as in the nationwide lockdown they were left stranded without work, food or money and no means to reach their native villages. They started walking on foot to cover hundreds of kilometres.

Thousands of migrant workers in the national capital and in other major cities were left stranded with no jobs, shelter and money to survive. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Bus Terminal as well as many other places, as thousands of migrant workers rushed to board buses for their hometowns.

Earlier, in his 11-minute message to the people, the PM had termed diya lighting as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” the Prime Minister said as India completed the first ten days of the 21-day lockdown.

Yesterday, mid criticism for not reaching out to the Opposition even as the country faced a grave health crisis and a 21-day lockdown, PM Modi called up several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former presidents of the country, besides several other party leaders tpo discuss the Coronavirus situation in the country.

The telephonic calls came as per the requirement of taking everybody on board in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the country.

Another Congress leader P Chidambaram too had raised alarm over the rising number number of Coronavirus cases in the country and had called called for a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

Almost two weeks into the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said “India has entered a crucial two week period today”.

He added that the Prime Minister had taken the right decision by speaking with the leaders of Opposition on the crisis.

“I have no doubt that every one of them pledged support to the government’s efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19,” Chidambaram said.

India on Monday, saw the highest surge in Coronavirus death toll so far as it crossed the 100-mark, registering 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone. It also reported 693 fresh cases, which is also the highest single day jump so far, taking the total number of infections above 4000.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 4067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus including 109 deaths.