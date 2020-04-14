Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured the nation of enough food, medicines and other essential commodities in the country amid the lockdown and said no one should worry about the extended lockdown.

Amit Shah’s address comes after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to be extended till May 3.

“As the home minister of the country, I assure the people again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No citizen should worry about that,” Home Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living near them,” he added.

Amit Shah further praised the healthcare workers, doctors, sanitation workers, police and security personnel for their tremendous contribution to fight the menace. He said they are playing an important role in this fight which is very moving.

“Your courage and understanding in this odd situation inspires every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them,” he said.

He also pressed for the continued cooperation and coordination between the states and the central government to enforce the lockdown.

“Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need,” he said.

After discussion with the Chief Minister of states and keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown will May 3.

Prime Minister, however, said the shutdown will be enforced with more strict nature and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak. If any state or its any district is found satisfactory, certain areas may be given conditional reprieve from April 20.