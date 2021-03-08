With Covid-19 cases surging in six states, the Centre on Sunday sent high-level teams to the states of Maharashtra and Punjab to review the Covid-19 situation in there.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Naidu collectively accounted for 85.71 per cent of 18,711 new daily cases reported during the past 24 hours.

While Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187, it is followed by Kerala with 2,791 and Punjab with 1,159 new cases. Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties (47), followed by Kerala with 16 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Nineteen states and UTs, on the other hand, have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Centre has been continuously engaging with the states and Union Territories which are reporting higher caseload of active cases and also those showing a rise in daily new Covid cases. It has also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in new cases, said a senior officer of the ministry. Eight states were displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, among which the six states required immediate attention.

India’s active caseload continued to increase for a fifth consecutive day, on Sunday standing at 1.84 lakh, With this, the country’s active caseload has touched 1.65% of the total positive cases, the officer said.

Pandemic ending in Delhi, claims Jain: Delhi might be witnessing an uptick in single-day fresh coronavirus infections, but its health minister Satyendar Jain today said that the Covid pandemic was ending and was rather entering an “endemic” phase in the national capital