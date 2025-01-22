Youth stabbed to death on his birthday eve in South Delhi

The birthday eve of a 23-year-old youth in the Madangir area of South Delhi turned into a day of mourning for his family when three teenagers stabbed him to death, the police disclosed on Wednesday.

A PCR call was received by the police on late Tuesday evening about the stabbing of a person. On reaching the spot, a team found that the victim, identified as Mukul, had already been shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

The three teenage accused, including a neighbour of the deceased, have been detained in this regard, an official said. His family is said to have a long running fued with that of his neighbour.

Advertisement

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered in the matter and investigation to unearth the exact cause of the murder is going on, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a similar case, a 54-year-old man was shot dead near his residence in Outer Delhi over an alleged property dispute, and the cops had detained two minors in this regard. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the murder was linked to an ongoing property dispute with the confirmation of the family members that there has been a dispute over a plot in the area.