Youth stabbed to death, another injured in North West Delhi in a case of revenge

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing another youth to death and injuring another in North West Delhi in a suspected case of revenge in North West Delhi.

The cops said the incident took place on Tuesday in the Maurya enclave area when Manish and Himanshu were allegedly stabbed by Vikas, who was bullied by one of them.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania, a police team rushed to the spot on receiving a call about an altercation resulting in the stabbing in the area and found Manish and Himanshu lying injured there.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Manish succumbed to the injuries, while Himanshu, who suffered severe injuries to his back, is stated to be critical, he added.

“The cops with the help of CCTV footage identified the suspect and multiple raids were conducted at potential hideouts after which Vikas, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested. He confessed his crime later,” Dhania said.

Vikas told the police that Manish had bullied and humiliated him, so he retaliated in a fit of rage, the DCP added.

A further probe in the matter is currently underway.