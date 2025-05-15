Youth shot dead while returning from court hearing in South Delhi

A 24-year-old was allegedly shot dead by a car-borne assailant while he, along with his father, were returning from a court hearing near CDR Chowk in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Lohia, a resident of Aya Nagar. He sustained bullet injuries and succumbed while undergoing medical treatment while his father escaped unhurt in the incident, an official said.

The cop elaborated that Arun and his father were in their car when a black Scorpio suddenly stopped nearby and two individuals approached the driver’s side window and opened fire at the driver.

It was revealed that the father-son duo was returning from a court hearing in connection with a case registered at police station Fatehpur Beri, in which the deceased was an accused.

The cop mentioned that a preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the accused and victim both knew each other as they were residents of the same village.

The official also mentioned that there is a previous case history between the two parties.

The cops received information about the incident at 1 pm at Mehrauli police station and a team was rushed to the spot.

The area has been cordoned off and a crime and an FSL team are at the spot to collect clues about the case, the official added.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at Mehrauli police station and investigation has been taken up.

The accused involved in the incident have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused, the cop said.