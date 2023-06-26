Yogi inaugurates/lays stone for projects worth Rs 208 crore in Mathura

While inaugurating 41 projects worth Rs 121 crore and laying foundation stone for 39 projects worth Rs 86 crore in the Mathura district on Saturday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Prime Minister’s successful tenure of 9 years has been full of achievements in the history of independent India.”

During the event, the chief minister presented the symbolic key to the PM Awas to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana. Later, kits were distributed to the beneficiaries of Kanya Sumangala Yojana and 100 Adarsh Anganwadi centers. CM Yogi also distributed tablets and smartphones to meritorious students.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said respecting heritage is the sentiment of acknowledging the value of our legacy, and New India has witnessed this under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He mentioned that the development projects prepared for the development of the Braj region are now being implemented on the ground in a highly effective manner.

He asserted that upon the successful completion of these projects, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Nandgaon, and Barsana will once again revive the memories of the Dwapara Yuga. He emphasized on the need to work once again for the development of pilgrimage sites.

Referring to the achievements of the last nine years, CM Yogi said that the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is underway in Ayodhya. The construction of Kedarnath Dham in Kedarnath and Mahalok in Mahakal is also going on. A grand restoration project is also ongoing at Somnath Dham in Gujarat. He stated that numerous other grand projects are progressing in various regions of the country. Alongside, infrastructure development programs are also being carried out at a war footing.

Chief Minister Yogi mentioned that they are soon going to start helicopter services for Mathura-Vrindavan, which will allow people from Agra, Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida to visit and connect to these places.

Emphasizing on comprehensive changes within the country, he said “The country is witnessing the development of highways, railways, expressways, waterways, airports, and other such facilities.”

Speaking of the successfully implemented projects, the Chief Minister said that during 1947 to 2014, the country had only 74 airports, but from 2014 to 2023, 74 new airports have been built. He mentioned that in Uttar Pradesh, from 1947 to 2017, only 12 medical colleges were established, but post that, 59 medical colleges have been constructed, and they are also progressing towards establishing One District Medical College. He added that from 1947 to 2014, only 6 AIIMS were established, whereas from post that, 22 AIIMS have been constructed within the country.

Emphasizing on the achievements of the country during the pandemic, the Chief Minister said, “During the pandemic like COVID-19, the world was in a state of uncertainty and yet Prime Minister Modi was formulating new schemes. Vaccine development was underway, and work was being done to create a National Education Policy. Alongside that, several poverty alleviation programs were being implemented. Providing nutrition allowances to laborers, ensuring access to ration facilities for the poor, providing free gas cylinders to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, and directly transferring money to the accounts of the Jan Dhan account holders have been done.”

He added that for the past three and a half years during the corona pandemic, the government has been providing the benefit of free rations to its 80 crore people while Pakistan is struggling to have even a single meal.

Yogi Adityanath said that two major achievements were associated with India when India was celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence and entered the first year of the Amrit period of independence. One being India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world by overtaking Britain who ruled India for 200 years. At the same time, India is also presiding over other G-20 countries under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The chief minister said, “Within 9 years, roofs have been provided to 3 crore 50 lakh people. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 54 lakh poor people have been given housing. In the country, 12 crore people have been provided free toilets, and in Uttar Pradesh, 2 crore 61 lakh people have benefited from toilets. Today, every poor person has access to health insurance, farmers have the Farmers’ Honor Fund, and free vaccines have been provided only by India.

He called upon the people to join together with the mission of a prosperous India and a better India, and establish India as the world’s third-largest economy by 2027. Therefore, it is necessary to bring back the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Modi, once again in 2024.