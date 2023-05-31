Yogi Govt in UP focusing on honing skills of prisoners

In a bid to help prisoners reintegrate better with society after completion of their jail term, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh is providing skill training to the prisoners in various trades under the Prime Minister’s Skill Development Program.

In the last year, 8,160 prisoners have received training in about 60 trades, officials here on Tuesday said.

A total of 376 prisoners received training in 12 trades in five district jails in the Ayodhya zone. In this, 155 prisoners were trained in District Jail Barabanki, 84 in Gonda, 30 in Bahraich, 93 in Ambedkar Nagar, and 14 in Ayodhya.

Similarly, 373 prisoners received training in a total of 8 trades in 9 district jails in the Gorakhpur zone. In this, 25 prisoners were trained in District Jail Gorakhpur, 68 in Deoria, 46 in Maharajganj, 25 in Basti, 35 in Siddharth Nagar, 20 in Azamgarh, 45 in Ballia, 93 in Mau and 16 in Sant Kabir Nagar.

In Bareilly Zone, 1010 prisoners received training in 20 trades in 6 District Jails including the Central Jail. In this, 120 prisoners were trained in Central Jail Bareilly, 117 in District Jail Pilibhit, 244 in Badaun, 234 in Shahjahanpur, 105 in Moradabad, and 190 in Bijnor.

In Kanpur Zone, 388 prisoners received training in 15 trades in 6 District Jails including the Central Jail. In this, 65 prisoners were trained in Central Jail Fatehgarh, 102 in District Jail Fatehgarh, 55 in Orai, 53 in Lalitpur, 5 in Kannauj and 108 in Jhansi.

541 prisoners received training in 17 trades in Central Jail, District Jail and sub-jail in Prayagraj area. In this, 50 prisoners were trained in Central Jail Naini, 20 in District Jail Pratapgarh, 64 in Chitrakoot, 159 in Kaushambi, 123 in Fatehpur, 20 in Banda and 105 in Sub Jail Mahoba.

A total of 3225 prisoners received training in 33 trades in 6 district jails in Meerut zone. In this, 351 inmates received training in Meerut District Jail, 465 in Ghaziabad, 250 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 1012 in Bulandshahr, 31 in Saharanpur and 1126 in Muzaffarnagar.A total of 1011 prisoners were trained in 18 trades in 8 district jails in Agra zone.

As many as 975 prisoners received training in total 23 trades in 7 Nari Bandi Niketan including Adarsh Jail, District Jail in Lucknow zone. In this, 106 prisoners were trained in Adarsh Jail Lucknow, 152 in District Jail Unnao, 188 in Nari Bandi Niketan Lucknow, 169 in District Jail Sitapur, 59 in Kheri, 110 in Hardoi and 191 in Rae Bareilly.

On the other hand, 251 prisoners received training in 5 trades in 6 district jails including Central Jail in Varanasi Zone.

The yogi Government made extensive efforts to provide training and skill development to prisoners across different zones and districts.

Training is being imparted in about 60 trades including computer software, carpentry, mason, mobile, beautician, Bakery, sewing, embroidery, wood art, motor binding, computer, electrician, tailoring, electrical wiring, electric, plumbing, earthen lamps and utensils, compost manure, electronics, dairy farming and vermicomposting, and fisheries among others in the prisons of the state.