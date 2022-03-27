Yamunotsav 2022 – A Celebration of Yamuna’s Glory!

Under the joint auspices of ‘Bharatiyam‘, ‘Namami Gange‘, ‘Rotary Club of Delhi‘, ‘Samadhan Abhiyan‘, ‘Rotary District 3011‘, ‘Se Earth‘, ‘Draupadi Dream Trust‘, Yamunotsav 2022 was celebrated in New Delhi on Sunday. The grand festival was inaugurated with the lightening of lamps by the dignitaries present on the occasion. It was followed by deliberations by the dignitaries, officials and other persons participating in the Yamunotsav 2022.

Shri S. D. Roy, President, Bhartiyam joined other guests to grace the event with their dignified presence. Apart from the governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and students also participated in the grand festival.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had a special demonstration in Yamunotsava 2022. The Board apprised through various programs in the festivals that it’s working tirelessly at the grassroots level to clean Yamuna River by 2025. The Board also displayed that endeavours like increasing the capacity of sewage treatment plant (STP) network in Delhi will contribute tremendously in treating the wastewater of the city’s drains before the outfall in Yamuna River.

Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, Namami Gange, Ministry of Jal Shakti also graced Yamunotsav 2022 with his presence and deliberation. Shri Asok Kumar focussed on the commitment of the Delhi Government in his speech with regards to cleaning Yamuna. He recounted the efforts of the state government to clean the river through several projects.

Shri G. Asok Kumar said that the government is discharging its necessary responsibilities but the time has come for the people to do their bit in cleaning Yamuna River. He emphasised on generating more public awareness and also requested people of Delhi and around to take pledge for not allowing dirty water to flow into Yamuna. He asked people to refrain from throwing plastics, garbage and other solid wastes into the river. The Director General held that a combined effort by the Government & the general public is unavoidable to restore the environmental health of Yamuna River.

He specifically deliberated that for a Nirmal (clean flow) & Aviral (unfettered flow) Yamuna, the people must join the on-going drive and come on one platform with one objective with the Government.

Yamunotsava 2022 was marked with activities like classical-music, singing, street-plays, paintings and poster-displays that were key attractions of the programme. Deserving persons and NGOs working in the field of water rejuvenation and cleaning Yamuna River were felicitated with awards and recognition like Yamuna Nav Rakshak, Yamuna Yodha, Yamuna Saviour.