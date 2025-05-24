CM presents ‘Developed Delhi’ vision to NITI Aayog, emphasizes infra development, clean Yamuna

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday presented the roadmap for a ‘Developed Delhi’ before NITI Aayog, with a strong emphasis on cleaning the Yamuna River, infrastructure development, and ensuring potable water for every household.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta affirmed that her government will fully cooperate with the Centre to enhance infrastructure in the national capital.

Highlighting the city’s rich heritage, the CM stated that her administration is working in line with the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, ensuring equal opportunity, dignity, and ease of life for every citizen.

“To make Delhi the most sustainable and livable city in the world by 2047, our goal is to provide nutritious food, clean water for all, inclusive and quality education, universal health protection, skill training, employment, high-tech research facilities, and a waste-free environment that preserves global cultural heritage,” she said.

The Delhi government is actively pursuing this vision through a strategy based on the principles of Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill—referred to as the ‘four-S’ model. The aim is to give Delhi a new identity rooted in seamless connectivity and smart surveillance, the CM added.

Gupta also highlighted Delhi’s support for the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, under which the city government has contributed an additional ₹30,000 per consumer—on top of the ₹78,000 provided by the Centre—toward achieving zero emissions by 2047.

She further shared that the government has set an ambitious target of transitioning 100 per cent of public transport to electric mode. Initiatives such as the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) and the introduction of 2,000 new electric buses in the current financial year are part of this transformation.

Addressing water supply issues, the CM said a phased and comprehensive plan has been put in place to ensure tap water reaches every household. Several new Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) are under construction to provide clean and sustainable water across the capital.

“Schemes such as the revitalization of the Yamuna and rainwater harvesting for water conservation remain top priorities for our government,” she emphasized.

Regarding the Yamuna, Gupta said its cleanliness is the Delhi government’s foremost environmental goal. Plans are in place to install 40 new decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to ensure effective cleaning of drains flowing into the river.

“This critical mission requires cooperation from the Central Government and neighboring states so we can restore the Yamuna to its former glory,” she stated.

“With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NITI Aayog, we are confident that by 2047, Delhi will not only be clean, inclusive, and resilient, but also emerge as a global benchmark in urban development,” Gupta concluded.