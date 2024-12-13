Yadav terms Congress’ first list a balance between youth and experience

After the release of 21 candidates for the 2025 assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav noted that the Central leadership has maintained a balance between youth and experience.

“After a discussion, we will announce the names for the remaining seats sequentially as the party has decided to field candidates from all 70 assembly segments,” he said. Yadav made it clear that the party won’t be contesting in alliance with any party s was disclosed during the Delhi Nyay Yatra.

Advertisement

“The day is not far when the people of Delhi will get relief from injustice and troubles inflicted by the misrule of the Kejriwal Government. We have fielded capable and dutiful candidates and the people of the city had promised to give full assurance of victory to the Congress candidates during the Delhi Nyaya Yatra.” He said. Yadav alleged that both the AAP and the BJP have been undermining Congress but are now rattled after the success of the Delhi Nyay Yatra as they have realised the presence and strength of the party in the capital.

Advertisement

“Most of the candidates of the AAP are changing their seats or do not want to contest elections due to the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal while there is no consensus on the announcement of names in the BJP which has been rejected by the public,” the Congress leader pointed out.