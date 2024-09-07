Workshop on Indian classical music held in Shimla

A workshop on Indian classical music was held in Shimla which gave the students an opportunity to understand the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical music through the tabla.

Tabla maestro Suraj Nirwan taught the students about the fundamentals of rhythm in Indian classical music in this engaging workshop by highlighting the role of tabla in traditional and modern music.

During the workshop, the students got introduced to the syllables and claps of the “Teen Taal” (16 beats) cycle, gaining hands-on experience in rhythm pronunciation also.

Students of all age groups witnessed the live demonstrations of various tabla compositions such as Peshkar, Kayda, Tukda and Rela during the workshop that was organised by Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, which is one the oldest boarding schools of India.

Suraj Nirwan has conducted workshops at various esteemed institutions also including Gurukul Shastriya Sangeet Kala Kendra Kashipur and Swami Veena Maharaj Music and Dance Academy Dehradun.