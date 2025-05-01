Workforce in city govt’s responsibility: Delhi CM on Labour Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that Labour Day is a tribute to those whose unwavering dedication and hard work laid the foundation of the country.

She said the country is now changing and the labourers will receive the same respect, rights, and facilities as other citizens. “Our government will now protect the rights and dignity of every worker who has been neglected until now,” she said.

The CM, on the occasion, honoured the entire labour force which has built structures brick by brick, cultivated the fields to feed the country, and whose efforts are driving nation’s growth story forward.

Gupta remarked that they are not merely laborers but the very pillars of nation-building. In their hands lie not just tools, but the dreams and aspirations of a developed India, CM added.

On the occasion, Gupta attended the Labours’ Felicitation Ceremony held in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, dedicated to the millions of workers contributing to construction and development.

The chief minister was accompanied by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj. She also shared information about Delhi government’s several welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of labourers and their families.

She greeted the entire fraternity on behalf of the Delhi government, and reminded everyone that behind every building, road, bridge, and symbol of progress is the silent strength and sacrifice of our working class.

Gupta further stated that labourers are the builders of India, and without them, the nation’s progress is incomplete.

She said that millions of workers come to Delhi from across the country with hopes of a better future for their families, seeking employment, housing, education, and healthcare facilities.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government, Gupta alleged that it neither understood their needs and dreams nor formulated plans for them.

She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has understood the pain of the labourers.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister provided information about several schemes initiated by the Delhi government, stating that all labours of Delhi will now receive free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

The Delhi government will bear the cost of their treatment, testing, and medications up to Rs 10 lakhs.

Gupta stated that until now, there was no dedicated system in Delhi for the welfare of labours, gig labours, domestic helpers, taxi and auto drivers, but now, separate welfare boards will be formed for all these groups—the Labours Welfare Board, Gig Labours Board, Domestic Helpers Board, and Taxi-Auto Drivers Welfare Board.