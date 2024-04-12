Work wholeheartedly like a party worker: Himachal BJP chief to Kangna

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday advised BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, the renowned Bollywood actress, to work wholeheartedly like a party worker.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting organised in Manali in support of Kangana Ranaut, said workers are everything to the party. “Today, even though chairs have replaced the carpets, there were times when party workers were the ones who spread carpets and also sat on the same. Right from wall painting to pasting posters the workers have done it all and all the leaders sitting here have done this work,” he told Kangna.

He said Kangana would strongly raise the voice of Devbhoomi and Mandi in the Parliament in Delhi.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is getting too impatient. He needs to exercise patience. In the coming times, a BJP government will be formed in the country as well as in the state,” he asserted, alleging that elected MLAs had to quit their party due to humiliation as the chief minister ignored them and their advice.

“Sukhu also ignored his party’s state president, ministers, and other MLAs. It was due to the sidelining of the MLAs that they expressed their displeasure by cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections,” the state BJP said, blaming the chief minister for the consequences.

“This time again the Lok Sabha elections will be won under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a BJP government will be formed. The NDA alliance will get more than four hundred seats,” he claimed.

Referring to Congress President Pratibha Singh, he said she is already saying that there was disappointment among the workers due to the actions of the state government and that the situation is not favourable for Congress in these elections.

Hitting out at Congress leaders of the state, he said it was extremely unfortunate that they remained silent when indecent remarks were made against the daughter (Kangna Ranaut) of Devbhoomi and the candidate of the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

No Congress leader in Himachal Pradesh uttered a single word against the indecent remarks made by one of the Congress leaders, he charged, adding that the people of Mandi will give a befitting answer for this silence and will ensure the victory of Kangna win with a huge margin.