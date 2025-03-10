Women’s empowerment not Just slogan, but collective responsibility: Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday emphasised that women’s empowerment is not just a slogan, but a collective responsibility that requires commitment from all sections of society.

Gupta, while addressing an event organised to commemorate Women’s Day at a university, stressed that no nation can progress without the active participation of women.

The Delhi assembly speaker described women as the backbone of society and stated that a country cannot be economically or socially strong without ensuring gender equality.

Referring to this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” he called for concrete measures to promote gender equality at a faster pace.

Gupta also emphasised that Women’s Day serves as a reminder to strengthen efforts in ensuring their safety, education, employment, and leadership opportunities.

The speaker also highlighted that Indian women are breaking barriers in every sector and are no longer confined to traditional roles, as they are contributing remarkably to fields such as education, science, sports, entrepreneurship, politics, and defense.

He acknowledged that various government initiatives and increasing social awareness have led to a positive transformation in women’s status, significantly increasing their participation in key sectors, showcasing the country’s progress towards gender equality.

Gupta also discussed several key government initiatives that have directly benefited women, including 56 per cent of accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana belong to women, which is promoting their financial inclusion, secondly 70 per cent of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs, supporting their business aspirations.

He further mentioned that over 10 crore women have received free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, improving their health and quality of life, while more than 4 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been allotted solely or jointly in women’s names, ensuring housing security.

Gupta emphasized that granting equal rights to women is not enough, and it is equally important to provide them with opportunities to unlock their full potential.

He urged for continuous efforts to ensure quality education for girls, financial independence for women, and workplace safety.