Woman SI injured in stone-pelting during sealing drive

A female sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in stone-pelting during a sealing drive, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred when a court bailiff, an officer responsible for enforcing the court’s order, came to execute a court order at Katra in the DBG Road area, the police added.

Advertisement

It further added that three properties were ordered to be evicted by the court and adequate police protection was provided to execute the order.

However, the locals started pelting stones at the authorities and the police as well as CRPF team when it reached the area and the SI got a mild injury on her head in this.

However, a legal action was initiated into this matter and the order was executed.