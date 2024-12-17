Woman arrested at IGIA for smuggling gold

A woman passenger was apprehended by Customs officials at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), officials said on Tuesday.

According to Customs officials, a passenger arriving from Kathmandu, Nepal, was intercepted, and during a search, she voluntarily ejected three oval-shaped capsules suspected to contain gold in paste form from her rectum. The recovered gold had a gross weight of 770 grams.

Officials further said that a rectangular-shaped gold bar weighing 681 grams was extracted from the gold paste recovered from her, with a total tariff value of Rs 50 lakh.

The passenger admitted that she had brought the said gold item in chemical paste form from Dubai to Bangkok, then to Nepal, and from Nepal to Delhi.

She was arrested under Section 104 (offence relating to prohibited goods or evasion or attempted evasion of duty exceeding fifty lakh rupees), an official said, adding that the recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 (seizure of illegal goods) of the same Act.

Earlier on Monday, three passengers arriving from Riyadh were apprehended for smuggling gold in two separate cases. In the first case, the gold was concealed in an electric adapter, while in the second case, it was hidden in the form of paste in the undergarments of two passengers.