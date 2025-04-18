Woman among four detained over killing of teenager in Seelampur

Four accused, including a woman who allegedly claimed to be a gangster, were arrested from the Seelampur area of North East Delhi on Friday following a protest by locals after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

According to the police, the incident took place late Thursday evening when they received a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a person who was taken to JPC hospital.

As the victim, Kunal, succumbed to the stab wounds, an investigation was launched in the case.

A police official said the relatives of the victim had cast their doubts on the role of a local “lady don” of another community behind the murder, sparking communal tensions in the area.

A crime team was called to inspect the scene of the crime. A case has been registered at PS Seelampur and teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the culprit. Investigation in the case is currently underway.

The mother of the deceased claimed that despite a previous altercation involving her son, the police failed to take any action following his tragic death. “My son had a fight a few days ago. He was beaten and threatened. We took him to the hospital. Having not eaten anything for two days, he asked for a samosa and milk. He went out at 7 pm, and by 7:15, we received the news that he was stabbed,” she told a news agency.

The grieving mother alleged that the doctor who treated her son was also attacked by a group of individuals.