With much-needed relief, rain brings water logging problem to Delhi

After a month-long heat wave with the temperature crossing 50 degrees Celsius, the rain gods smiled at the national capital as showers on Thursday morning brought down the mercury much to the relief of the residents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Thursday was pegged at 35.4 degrees C, 1.8 notches less than the season’s normal.

The relative humidity was recorded between 61 and 82 per cent, while the rainfall received during the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am was 5.2 mm, the weatherman said.

However, the showers exposed the city to water logging with several places in the city, including at ITO, Rohtak Road and several colonies of East Delhi grappling with the problem.

The traffic, especially during office hours was moving at a slow pace at many places in Delhi due to the accumulation of water on the roads. Vehicular congestion took place at the ITO, Chandni Chowk, and various other areas of the national capital.

On the other hand, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that the MCD had nearly finished the cleaning of drains before the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, rain spells would continue in Delhi during the week from June 28 to July 2.

The weather agency has forecast rainfall on June 29 and June 30 as well.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre New Delhi’s forecast for Friday, there will be a generally cloudy sky with a likelihood of light to moderate rain/thunderstorms with gusty winds up to speeds between 25- 35 kmph.

The organisation anticipated moderate rain in the NCR region causing water-logging in several low-lying areas and traffic congestion due to the rain. It has advised the citizens to avoid going to the areas that face water logging problems, check routes for probable traffic congestion in their areas, and remain updated with weather warnings.